WORLD
2 MIN READ
Clashes break out on Greek island of Lesbos against migrant camp
Witnesses say about 500 people attempted to block the unloading of heavy machinery that was accompanied by police reinforcements at a port ahead of construction on the Aegean island.
Clashes break out on Greek island of Lesbos against migrant camp
Locals scuffle with riot police at the area where the government plans to build a new closed migrant detention centre in Karava on the island of Lesbos, Greece. February 25, 2020. / Reuters
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
February 25, 2020

Clashes broke out on the Greek island of Lesbos early on Tuesday between police and residents protesting the construction of a migrant detention centre, witnesses and police said.

Witnesses said about 500 people attempted to block the unloading of heavy machinery accompanied by police reinforcements at a port ahead of construction on the Aegean island.

Clashes on the streets followed, with residents then attempting to block access to the construction site.

The site on Lesbos will be a closed camp that tighly controls access and will replace a current open-access camp at Moria, which is a sprawling facility built for less than 3,000 people that is now accommodating more than 18,000 asylum seekers.

RECOMMENDED

Greek authorities plan to construct closed detention facilities on Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Kos and Leros islands.

The islands are close to Turkey, from where thousands of asylum seekers head to Europe each year.

Hundreds of thousands of people crossed into Europe from Turkey via Greece in 2015 and 2016 before a deal brokered by the European Union limited the flow.

But there has been a resurgence in arrivals since around September 2019.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing