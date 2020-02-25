Clashes broke out on the Greek island of Lesbos early on Tuesday between police and residents protesting the construction of a migrant detention centre, witnesses and police said.

Witnesses said about 500 people attempted to block the unloading of heavy machinery accompanied by police reinforcements at a port ahead of construction on the Aegean island.

Clashes on the streets followed, with residents then attempting to block access to the construction site.

The site on Lesbos will be a closed camp that tighly controls access and will replace a current open-access camp at Moria, which is a sprawling facility built for less than 3,000 people that is now accommodating more than 18,000 asylum seekers.