Tuesday marks the 28th anniversary of the massacre of Khojaly in what is now Armenian-occupied Azerbaijani territory.

In the space of a little more than two hours in 1992, Armenian troops killed 613 people using mortars, artillery, and tank fire, as they sought to depopulate the village in order to occupy it.

According to Azerbaijani records, the death toll includes 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderly people. An additional 487 people were critically injured.

Some residents were able to escape by braving sub-zero temperatures and reaching territory still controlled by Azerbaijani forces.

They brought with them accounts of further atrocities, including the desecration and mutilation of dead victims.

The testimonies backed by forensic analysis recorded instances of people being burned alive, having their scalps removed, and having their eyes gouged, among other acts of brutality.