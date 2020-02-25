For decades, few figures were as prominent on the Middle Eastern stage as Hosni Mubarak.

Until his rule abruptly ended in February 2011, the former air force general seemed untouchable as the president of Egypt. For years preceding his demise, plans were reportedly in the works for his son Gamal to take over the country, effectively making him the patriarch of a dynasty.

Born in Munifiya in 1928, Mubarak’s choice of career would set him on the path to Egypt’s top job.

After joining the airforce, Mubarak trained as a pilot, eventually taking command of Egypt’s air force during the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

Despite the eventual defeat, Mubarak’s fighters’ performance impressed the military high command and the officer was duly appointed Air Chief Marshal.

His induction into government followed soon after when then-President Anwar Sadat appointed him vice president.

During the latter years of Sadat’s reign, Egypt underwent a dramatic shift in its foreign policy.

The Egyptian president signed a peace deal with Israel in 1979, thereby politically isolating the country from the rest of the Arab world.

It’s a decision that cost Sadat his life in 1981, clearing the way for Mubarak to take the reins of power.

With Sadat gone, the former air force general set about establishing his own legacy defined by his style of pragmatism.

His first major foreign policy commitment was to back Saddam Hussein’s war against Iran with the deployment of military advisors and the supply of arms.

That relationship proved short-lived, however, as Mubarak joined the international coalition to expel Iraqi forces from Kuwait after Hussein’s invasion of the state.

The decision cemented Mubarak and Egypt’s role as a major US ally with Cairo serving as a major mediator in negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.