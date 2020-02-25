Violent protests show Trump the India that Modi won’t show him
WORLD
4 MIN READ
Violent protests show Trump the India that Modi won’t show himUS President Donald Trump's visit to India has aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries. But not everything was rosy during his visit.
A man is beaten during a clash between those who support a new citizenship law and those who oppose it in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2020. / Reuters
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
February 25, 2020

US President Donald Trump visited India for two days, starting on Monday February 24 with Ahmedabad and continuing on to Agra and Delhi the next day. Trump’s visit to India is expected to affirm bilateral relations and strengthen the ties between two nations. However, there's an elephant in the room. 

Clashes have broken out because Hindu nationalists do not want secular-minded Indians and Muslims to continue with their months-long protest against the government's new citizenship laws, which could leave a large number of Indian Muslims stateless. 

A senior politician from the ruling BJP recently threatened protesters, asking them  to call off demonstrations or face dire consequences. Soon after, Hindu mobs gathered in several parts of Delhi and attacked Muslim neighbourhoods. The clashes left nine people dead, mostly Muslims, including one policeman. 

On Tuesday, there was a suspected arson case in Delhi’s Gokulpuri market that journalist Abhishek Dey tweeted about.

Journalist Rana Ayyub also tweeted about the clashes in Delhi, saying that onlookers were asking the injured to sing Vande Mataram, a poem whose first two verses were adopted as the national song of India.

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing