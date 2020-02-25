Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday there was no agreement yet for the leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany to hold a summit over the escalating violence in northwestern Syria.

A Russian delegation will visit Turkey on Wednesday to discuss the latest situation in Idlib, the Turkish president said.

Erdogan on Saturday had announced he would hold a four-party summit with Putin, France's Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on March 5.

But he told reporters in a televised press conference before travelling to Azerbaijan "there is no full agreement" on holding the meeting.

“We try to determine our [Syria] road map by negotiating with Russia at the highest level,” Erdogan said.

Turkey is working closely with Russia to resolve issues in Idlib and Libya, he added.

The president said he might meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on March 5 to discuss the latest developments in the region.

Idlib, near Turkey's southern border, falls within a de-escalation zone laid out in a deal between Turkey and Russia in late 2018.