Bernie Sanders, a Jewish American and frontrunner for the Democratic party’s presidential nomination race for the 2020 elections, will skip the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) meeting scheduled next week.

“I remain concerned about the platform AIPAC provides for leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights. For that reason I will not attend their conference,” Sanders said.

AIPAC, an American Zionist political group, which aggressively lobbies on behalf Israel, has been accused of utilising Israeli right-wing talking points without any consideration for Palestinian rights or dissenting voices.

“The Israeli people have the right to live in peace and security. So do the Palestinian people,” asserted Sanders, whose Polish Jewish relatives were killed during the Holocaust under Nazi occupation in World War II.

Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, has criticised Israeli actions in the past and also refused to attend last year’s AIPAC meeting.

Last year, he was not alone.

In 2019, other influential Democrats had also chosen not to attend the meeting, which has increasingly become a gathering of right-wing figures dominated by Trump allies like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Among them, there were 12 Democratic hopefuls for the presidential nomination: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Beto O’Rourke, Julián Castro, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, former congressman John Delaney of Maryland and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii).

This year, Sanders will also be not alone in his refusal to attend the meeting. Warren, a former ally of Sanders, who is still in the race among top four candidates, also says that she will not be attending the gathering.

The Israeli-American group went on the defensive in the face of public rebuke as criticism mounted against the committee's blind defence for Israeli policies.