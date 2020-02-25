The Scottish Parliament on Tuesday is due to approve plans to make sanitary products freely available to all women — the first nation in the world to do so.

The legislation would make products such as tampons and sanitary pads free for all women in Scotland, available at designated public places such as community centres, youth clubs, and pharmacies.

The plan is expected to pass its first vote in the devolved Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

The Period Products (Free Provision) Scotland Bill was proposed by Scottish lawmaker Monica Lennon, who first submitted a draft proposal in 2017. The cost is expected to be around $31.24 million.

“These are not luxury items. They are indeed essential and no one in Scotland should have to go without period products,” Lennon said, adding that the bill was about “period dignity.”

“We are changing the culture and it’s really exciting that other countries right around the world are watching very closely to see what we do,” she said.