At least 13 people were killed and over 150 injured in sectarian violence that erupted in India's capital New Delhi for a third day, a hospital official said on Tuesday.

"I can now confirm 13 deaths. At least 150 people have come to our hospital with injuries," said Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital official Rajesh Kalra, adding that a dozen people were in critical condition.

"We are still receiving some people with injuries, most of them firearm injuries today."

The clashes, the worst in the capital since unrest over a new citizenship law began in December, started at the weekend but turned deadly on Monday.

Fresh violence erupted in multiple areas of northeast Delhi on Tuesday, just miles away from where US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met for talks.

Local TV showed huge clouds of smoke billowing from a tyre market that had been set ablaze. Reuters witnesses saw mobs wielding sticks and stones walking down streets in parts of northeast Delhi and further incidents of stone-throwing.

"At least nine civilians and one policeman are confirmed dead," said Anil Mittal, a police officer, adding that more than 150 people had been injured since Monday.

A fire department official told Reuters that his teams were responding to more than a dozen separate calls relating to arson incidents on Tuesday, as fresh protests flared around Delhi.

"We have sought police protection as our vehicles are being blocked from entering the affected areas. The situation is very grim," said Delhi Fire Department Director Atul Garg.

He said the violence had not diminished since Monday despite authorities imposing an emergency measure prohibiting any gatherings in the violence-hit areas.

One fire department vehicle was torched by protesters on Monday and a small number of firemen were injured, Garg added.

"We have about 3,500 police and paramilitary deployed," said Alok Kumar, the joint commissioner of police. "The situation is definitely tense, but we are on top of the situation."

Police fired tear gas and pellets to scatter demonstrators protesting against the citizenship law in the Jafrabad neighbourhood of northeast Delhi on Tuesday. A young man suffered a pellet wound to his thigh, while another sustained injuries to his eyes, leaving his face bloodied.

In New Jafrabad, local residents patrolled the street with sticks and metal rods. Two reporters with the local NDTV news channel were attacked and badly beaten by a mob.