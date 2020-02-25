TÜRKİYE
Syrian girl from viral video begins new life in Turkey
Salwa, a Syrian girl who became famous after a video showing her with laughter in the face of bombings by the Syrian regime in Idlib province went viral on social media, was brought to Turkey to give her a safe and secure childhood.
Salwa, the Syrian girl taught by her father to laugh at the sound of bombs, enter Turkey with her family at border gate with Syria on February 25, 2020. / AA
February 25, 2020

Salwa, a Syrian girl taught by her father to laugh at the sound of bombs has travelled to Turkey with her family to begin a new life. 

A video of her went viral on social media.

It shows her father, Abdullah Muhammed, playing a game with her as warplanes drop bombs near their home in Syria.

During the game, he took a unique approach to the constant sound of bombs. Instead of being scared, he taught Salwa to laugh. This he said helped with the family's traumatic experience.

Muhammed said, “We delivered our message to the world with this video shot at the time of the attack.”

“I would like to thank the Turkish government for everything. Before and after the revolution, Turkey helped the Syrians in every field. Turkey are also doing its best for Syrians living within its borders,” he added.

