The United States voiced optimism on Tuesday about reaching an accord to end the war in Afghanistan as a partial truce held with the Taliban, warning rival leaders in the Kabul government not to scuttle the "enormous opportunity."

"So far the reduction in violence is working — imperfect, but it's working," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told a news conference in Washington.

"We're on the cusp of an enormous, enormous political opportunity," he said.

The historic deal would see the US withdraw thousands of troops, winding down America's longest war which was launched after the September 11, 2001 attacks but has grown increasingly unpopular at home.

The Taliban would then open negotiations with the internationally recognized government in Kabul, which the Islamist militants have refused to recognise.

But the administration is in disarray, with President Ashraf Ghani last week declared the winner of a new term in elections but his chief rival, Abdullah Abdullah, rejecting the results and vowing to form his own government.

The United States has conspicuously not congratulated Ghani, in contrast to the European Union and the Kabul government's regional ally India.

In a statement Tuesday, the State Department said only that it "notes" the election announcement. It said Ghani had agreed to postpone his inauguration which was scheduled on Thursday.

'Enormous vested interest'

Abdullah's spokesman, Fraidoon Khwazoon, told AFP that both Abdullah and Ghani were delaying swearing-in ceremonies planned for Thursday by two weeks.

Asked about the election, Pompeo said the US wanted to make sure the results were "free and fair and accurate" and warned against "any one small group" blocking the peace process.

"There are those with an enormous vested interest in the status quo," Pompeo said, characterizing the current situation as "bloodshed, tears, economic challenges."

"We want to make sure that... all the people who have an interest — whether that's because of corruption of because of some ideological view — cannot spoil what it is that the Afghan people so richly deserve," he said.