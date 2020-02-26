Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders quickly came under attack from his rivals on Tuesday as seven candidates competing to take on US President Donald Trump in November debated in Charleston, South Carolina.

Here are quotes from the televised event:

Elizabeth Warren

"Bernie and I agree on a lot of things, but I think I would make a better president than Bernie," the senator from Massachusetts said. "And the reason for that is that getting a progressive agenda enacted is going to be really hard, and it's going to take someone who digs into the details to make it happen."

"We need a president who is going to dig in and actually do the hard work," she said. "I dug in, I did the work and then Bernie’s team trashed me for it."

Joe Biden

The former vice president pointed out Sanders' voting against the 1993 Brady Bill that imposed mandatory background checks and waiting periods for gun purchases.