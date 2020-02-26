A Scottish wool farmer has pleaded guilty to animal abuse after he was caught on video punching two sheep in the face, an animal welfare charity said Tuesday.

William Brown, 59, was fined $715 (£550, 660 euros) under Section 19 of Scotland's Animal Health and Welfare Act 2006, after he admitted to causing unnecessary suffering to two rams on his farm in Penicuik, south of Edinburgh, in 2018.

The investigation was conducted by the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), which is authorised to report cases of suspected cruelty to state prosecutors.

Scottish SPCA chief inspector said he hoped the fine "will serve as a warning that this behaviour is unacceptable".

"He will be fully aware that sheep experience fear and can perceive humans as a threat," John Chisholm said.

"Violently lashing out at the sheep will spread fear amongst the rest of the flock."