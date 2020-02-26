The Brazilian government has confirmed the first case of a fast-spreading new coronavirus in Latin America, a source said on Wednesday, after a Sao Paulo hospital flagged a 61-year-old who had visited Italy.

Other European countries also announced first coronavirus cases possibly linked to the growing outbreak in Italy.

Greece, Austria, Croatia, Switzerland and Norway said the coronavirus cases in their country involved people who visited Italy, as did Algeria in Africa.

Opposition slams government over virus

In an exclusive interview with Bloomberg News, Italian opposition leader Matteo Salvini accused Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of underestimating the coronavirus threat and urged government to earmark at least $11 billion for emergency measures to help businesses and families hit by the disease.

Salvini, who heads the right wing opposition party, told Bloomberg the virus underlined how urgently Italy needed to close its ports to migrants arriving from North Africa.

“We cannot turn Sicily into a quarantine island. We have to stop people from docking because they should all be put into quarantine. Europe should take charge, should distribute them in other countries, Italian ports should be closed.”

Lombardy outbreak expands

A Covid-2019 in northern Italy worsened on Wednesday, with more than 30 new cases confirmed in the two worst-hit regions and children found to have the illness for the first time.

Officials in Lombardy, which includes Italy's financial capital Milan, said cases had risen overnight to 259 from 240 on Tuesday, with four children, including a four-year-old girl, infected in the first such cases in the country.

In neighbouring Veneto, the number of people confirmed to have caught the flu-like virus was 58, an increase of 13 on the previous tally given on Tuesday.

The death toll from the contagion, which came to light on Friday, stands at 12.

All those who have died so far have been elderly and most had underlying health problems.

Spreading to Sicily