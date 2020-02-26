Sitting attentively with his notebook, he listens silently to the teacher. Dressed in a black hoodie with bright yellow lining, he’s joined by about a dozen more of his classmates, most of them much more rambunctious than him, spread across the length of a corner sofa.

Murtaja Abidoun, 15, doesn’t say much, but has a shy smile when he speaks. Here he has friends. He enjoys playing games with them after school. His favorite class is English and he loves practicing taekwondo.

At home, Abidoun doesn’t have any siblings to grow up with. He lives with his mother, uncle and grandmother in the southern Iraqi city of Karbala. And he says that he doesn’t remember his father, because he was just a baby when he died. For Abidoun, having a social circle and safe space is crucial to keeping him grounded.

And that’s exactly the type of space that Zeia Syed was hoping to create when he started the World Academy of Development – an attempt to help orphaned children in areas of the world facing poverty. Syed is the managing partner of an IT management consulting firm based in the United States that implements software solutions for mid- to large-scale clients, such as Bank of America, Union Bank, Toys R Us and Beckman Coulter. Hailing from a deeply religious and spiritual family, he says that the most valuable lesson he learned was through his parents.

“They taught me that from whatever money I earn in life, I own only a portion of it,” Syed explains. “There is a portion that belongs to a family member in need, a portion that belongs to widows and orphans and a portion that belongs to a general person in need. Knowing this, if I choose to keep all that I earn, then I will have actually usurped the property of another human being.”

His mother went on to cash the first paycheck he earned and then split it accordingly. He then started regularly contributing to a small programme that his parents ran in Pakistan which helped needy families with food and monthly provisions.

“I was then lucky enough to marry a woman who shared the same desire to help others,” he says, adding that she pushed him to start a new project. “We felt a desire to do something for those we felt were most in need, the most helpless of all beings – orphaned children.”

They reasoned that even homeless adults could at least fend for themselves, but an orphaned child is completely powerless. However, they wanted something different from the traditional “feed them and clothe them” model. They wanted instead to transform orphans into wealthy, philanthropic adults. And so the idea of the World Academy of Development was born.

“It is important to note that not one step, not even our initial desire to help these children would have been remotely possible without the help and intervention of our Creator,” says Syed. “Throughout this journey I have witnessed miracles in every step along the way.”

The initial donor base for the project consisted of other family members and friends, but soon expanded to include other people who believed in the cause. The first location was meant to be in Pakistan, but ended up coming together in Iraq. The academy first opened its doors in Karbala in 2015, but soon after another one opened in Taxila, Pakistan – just an hour north of Islamabad. And when recent plans to open an academy in Nigeria fell through over safety concerns, a new location emerged in Morocco. Syed recently visited the place to build the groundwork for the academy there, and says he hopes to open one on every continent.

With the stated goal of eradicating poverty at its source, these centres don’t give financial handouts. Rather, they serve to teach children English, maths, physics, character building, ethics, and martial arts. The Iraq location is an after-school programme, but the ones in Pakistan and Morocco are full-time schools with boarding facilities.

The Iraq academy aims to help the children build upon what they learn in school and assist them where they might be struggling, with all the locations attempting to give them a chance to become well-rounded individuals, with authority figures available to lean on in the absence of their own fathers.

Syed also created a unique business model to sustain the academies. The top administrators serve as volunteers and the founders pay all administrative costs, including bank fees, marketing and fundraising. And outside donations go towards all costs directly benefitting the students – including books, teacher salaries, rent, food, etc. Knowing that 100 percent of donations go towards the children also gives people more of a reason to donate.

This financial structure also attempts to balance helping the families while allowing them to maintain their dignity. The main idea behind the initiative is to help the children become role models in their own communities and become prosperous bread-winners and community leaders.

“Our goal is to have at least 70 percent of our graduates develop into wealthy, philanthropic leaders,” he says. “As they begin to earn money, they will strive towards opening, leading, and sponsoring their own respective academies. By multiplying our efforts in this way, we strive to permanently crush the cycle of poverty in impoverished areas of the world. It’s a long-term vision.”

These young teenagers come from different cities and tribes, but their mothers now live with the rest of their families in Karbala, meaning these children with different affiliations grow up together and become friends, which also serves as a societal unification method.

For the first group of children, the organisers approached a local school in Karbala that was catering specifically towards orphans. They explained the idea and mission of the project to the principal, asking for children who were fast learners and willing to sacrifice a lot of their time. They then chatted with the boys and spoke to their families, who eagerly agreed to participate.

Most of the boys were brought on in this way, and currently, the academy in Iraq has 19 children, who joined when they were between 12-14 years of age. But talks are in place to bring in around 10 more. The academy stays with the same group of children through college or until they are able to secure significant earnings.

Barely able to contain their excitement, many of the boys are full of energy, willingly participating in the day’s lesson. Mustafa Thamer, 15, is one of them.

“I love English because it’s the language of the world, and it empowers me,” he says beaming. He’s been at the school for four years since it first opened, and says he wants to be an architect when he grows up.

Born in Baghdad, Thamer moved with his mother and brothers to Karbala when he was 11 years old. “We didn’t live very well when we first came here and had to live with my grandpa, but we have our own house now,” he says.

Thamer is the third of four boys, and his father worked as a policeman until he died of a heart attack. His eldest brother is married and works at Earthlink. And his youngest brother likes to do parkour, even though it caused him to break his leg in an accident.

He says his dreams for the future include having a big home, owning lots of companies, having a big family and just being happy.

“It’s nice forming a relationship with the orphans,” says Ali Jassem Tekmaji, 28, who is an English teacher at the academy. “It’s just nice to help out, spend some time with them, help them to succeed and to follow their dreams.”

Tekmaji has been at the academy for just over a year. He was looking for a second job when the English teacher position opened up. He says he’s formed a strong bond with the children and has become like a big brother to them.

“We play together, have fun. They even call me or shoot me a text message outside of school times, and we’re friends now,” he says. “It’s especially important because some of them don’t have a friend or close family member.”