Journalists in India are doing their best to cover the violence on the streets of Delhi which has largely affected the lives of the city's Muslim minority.

Despite US President Donald Trump’s visit to the country on Monday and Tuesday, the angry mobs that went on a rampage in several parts of the capital city showed no sign of abating.

Three journalists were seriously injured while several others reported threats and harassment by mobs for filming the violence inflicted by angry, young mobs.

Several Indian reporters wrote personal accounts, stating how they were accosted by mobs and let go only after confirming that they belonged to Hindu faith.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) issued a warning about India on Tuesday, noting that the escalation of sectarian violence has led to deaths and injuries, and that journalists were now being targeted.

“Over the past two weeks,” the CPJ added. “The protests have become increasingly communal in nature, with some media workers reporting they have been asked about their religious identity, according to reports.”

NDTVreported on Tuesday that three of their reporters and a cameraperson were assaulted by “armed mobs” in northeast Delhi and that there were no police to protect them while they worked on a story.

The Times of India photojournalist Anindya Chattopadhyay also recounted his experience on Tuesday during which he had to cut through crowds to take photos.

Speaking of the mob that surrounded him at one point, Chattopadhyay wrote: “They threatened to take off my pants to confirm my religion. I then folded my hands and said I was just a lowly photographer. They then gave me a few threats, but let me go.”

JK 24x7 News’ Akash Napa was injured on Tuesday and remains in hospital. The channel says the hospital lacks the proper resources to treat him. Outlook India reported that Napa was hit by a bullet while covering the communal clashes in Maujpur locality.