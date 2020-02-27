Manchester City finally produced a Champions League performance worthy of their status as one of European football's elite clubs by beating Real Madrid 2-1 away in Wednesday's last-16 first leg after pulling off a stunning late fightback.

Kevin De Bruyne kept his cool to beat Belgium teammate Thibaut Courtois from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute to give City the lead after Gabriel Jesus had headed home a cross from De Bruyne to pull the visitors level in the 78th minute.

“It’s a great satisfaction to be able to win at the Bernabeu,” Man City coach Pep Guardiola said. “We are not used to these types of results. It shows that we can go to any stadium and win.”

City is likely playing in its last Champions League before having to serve a two-year UEFA ban from European competitions for breaching financial regulations and failing to cooperate with investigators. The club has yet to win a Champions League title despite the heavy spending that helped it win two straight Premier League crowns under Guardiola, and was eliminated by Tottenham in last year's quarterfinals.

Francisco “Isco” Alarcon opened the scoring in the 60th for Madrid, which played the final minutes without defender Sergio Ramos after he was shown a straight red card for a foul to stop an 86th-minute breakaway by Jesus.

“Those last 10 minutes changed the game,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “We played a good match, it hurts to see those mistakes in the end. We didn’t deserve that, but in football you have to be fully focused for the entire 90 minutes."

The return match in England will be on March 17.

“Happy for the victory, of course, but for the performance as well,” Guardiola said. “They started really well in the first 15 minutes, but after these 15 minutes we played really good. But it’s still not over. If there is one team in the world that can overcome this, it’s this club (Real Madrid).”

In Wednesday's other game, Lyon beat Italian champion Juventus 1-0 at home.

Guardiola’s team was the most dangerous team throughout the match but couldn't get past Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois until Jesus' close-range header. The Brazilian forward, a surprise starter over Sterling and Sergio Aguero, jumped behind Ramos to meet a well-placed cross by De Bruyne.