Tunisia's new government won a confidence vote in parliament on Thursday, after more than four months of political wrangling since elections.

Former finance minister Elyes Fakhfakh was named prime minister-designate by Tunisia's president Kais Saied at the end of January and tasked with forming a government within a month.

A previous cabinet team put forward by him was rejected by the Ennahdha party, which won the most seats in October's legislative election but fell far short of a majority in the 217-seat assembly.

But Fakhfakh's revised lineup won the vote 129 to 77 after a debate which started on Wednesday and lasted more than 14 hours.

Ennahdha had given its support to the new cabinet after being handed six portfolios.

Fakhfakh said last week that despite difficulties, the negotiations had taken place "in a completely democratic manner".