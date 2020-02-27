In December 2019, a new illness began making news around the world. Traced to Wuhan, China, scientists quickly discovered that this was a novel coronavirus for which no decisive treatment currently exists. Since then, public fears have grown in line with media coverage and the spread of the virus to different parts of the world.

But are we right to be so worried about the virus now known as coronavirus?

By the numbers

Respiratory infections are caused by bacterial, parasitic and viral agents, with the latter accounting for almost 50 percent of all cases. Their symptoms range from mild to severe and include pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchiectasis.

Excluding tuberculosis, lower respiratory tract infections are the third biggest global killers, resulting in about 3.2 million fatalities per year. Their global disease burden accounts for approximately 95 million Disability Adjusted Life Years.

In addition to influenza, other viruses capable of causing respiratory infection include coronaviruses (CoV). These fall into two categories: seasonal viruses that continuously circulate within the human population; and novel viruses that are primarily zoonotic, meaning they can jump from animals to humans.

It is thought that CoVs account for about 10 percent of total viral respiratory infections worldwide. Infection with seasonal CoV results in flu-like symptoms including fever, muscle aches, cough, sore throat, and tiredness. The illness associated with novel/zoonotic CoV is more severe, primarily due to the lack of herd immunity to these new viruses.

There have been at least two major outbreaks CoVs in recent years. The Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome(SARS) CoV that first appeared in 2002 resulted in 8,098 confirmed cases and 774 deaths worldwide. Traced to China’s Guangdong Province and attributed to civet cats, most cases of human-to-human transmission occurred in healthcare settings and were due to inadequate infection control. Strict infection practices brought the global outbreak to an end in less than two years.

As with SARS, most cases of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) CoV were hospital-acquired. First identified in 2012, the virus resulted in approximately 2,500 cases and caused 858 deaths worldwide. Originally a novel virus with zoonotic qualities, MERS continues to circulate primarily among the Middle East’s camels. Fortunately, the virus has not spread among human populations with the same ease as SARS.

And then there’s the latest COVID-19 which, at face value, is outstripping SARS and MERS at an alarming rate. At the time of writing, this outbreak had over 50,500 confirmed cases in 26 countries and was responsible for at least 1450 deaths.

Worse still, the attack rate (or transmissibility) of this virus as indicated by its reproductive number (Ro) is worryingly high.

In layman’s terms, this equation is concerned with how rapidly the disease spreads and the average number of people infected by a single person. A recent study suggests that COVID-19 has a Ro of 4.08. By comparison, SARS had a (pre-intervention) Ro of 2.0, while MERS reached 0.7. Outbreaks with a reproductive number below 1.0 gradually disappear.

Fighting back