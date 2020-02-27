An article published in the BMJ (formerly known as the British Medical Journal) points out the troubling aspects of a World Health Organization (WHO) malaria vaccination implementation programme (MVIP).

“Every year, malaria claims the lives of more than 400,000 people,” the WHO says in a brochure, adding: “Children under the age of five in sub-Saharan Africa are especially vulnerable; more than 250,000 children die from the disease every year. One child dies from malaria every two minutes.”

A leading bioethicist speaking to the BMJ, Charles Weijer, of the Western University in Canada, calls the WHO trial a “serious breach” of international ethics standards.

Weijer is the lead author of the Ottawa Statement which is “a consensus statement on the ethics of cluster randomised trials” and he says the WHO’s failure to obtain informed consent from parents of children in the malaria programme violates it, as it does the Council for International Organizations of Medical Sciences’ International Ethical Guidelines.

“The failure to require informed consent is a serious breach of international ethical standards,” Weijer says.

The World Health Organization carried out the MVIP phase three in Africa between 2009 and 2014. Using a vaccine called RTS,S/AS01 –– known as Mosquirix –– they have vaccinated 15,459 young children aged from six-12 weeks or five-17 months in seven African countries (Burkina Faso, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, and Tanzania) at 11 sites.

Now the programme is being offered in Malawi, Kenya and Ghana.

According to the WHO: “[A] four-dose schedule is required, with the first dose given as soon as possible after five months of age, doses two and three given at monthly intervals, and the fourth dose given 15–18 months after the third dose.”

Dr Mary Hamel of the WHO explains: “The vaccine pilot will help us learn more about the public health use of the vaccine and will inform WHO recommendations on broader use of the vaccine in sub-Saharan Africa.” Yet not everyone is convinced.

The BMJ’s Peter Doshi points out “a rate of meningitis in those receiving Mosquirix 10 times that of those who did not, increased cerebral malaria cases, and a doubling in the risk of death (from any cause) in girls.”

The WHO has defended itself by calling the study a “pilot introduction” and not a “research activity”, the BMJ reports. The organisation has said that consent by parents of vaccinated children was implied.

“An implied consent process is one in which parents are informed of imminent vaccination through social mobilisation and communication, sometimes including letters directly addressed to parents. Subsequently, the physical presence of the child or adolescent, with or without an accompanying parent at the vaccination session, is considered to imply consent,” said a WHO spokesperson.