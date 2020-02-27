Tillish also warned against the repetition of a successive wave of mosque attacks, which, he describes as going from merely isolated practice to systematically targeted action. In total, five Tunisian mosques in more than one governorate have been subject to desecration. He expressed surprise at the reduction of prison sentences of charged perpetrators by judicial authorities.

In his interview, he cited collective calls on parliament to speed up the drafting of a bill aimed at criminalising any attack on mosques in particular, and all religious sacred spaces, the Quran and Prophet. He further emphasised that the Tunisian constitution’s sixth chapter mandates the state with the protection of sacred places, and not undermining their sanctity.

Ministry of Religious Affairs clarifies

The repeat attacks on mosques in Tunisia prompted the Ministry of Religious Affairs to publish a statement, in which it stressed the need to take all necessary administrative measures and coordinate with security authorities to protect places of worship and track down the aggressors.

Many Tunisians and religious scholars have taken to social media to express their anger at the recurring attacks on mosques, which included two mosques in the Al Manihala district bordering the capital of Tunis, only metres away from the house of Tunisian President Qais Said, who is now reluctant to pray there.

Independent Parliament Member Reda Al Jawadi described the repeated attacks on mosques as “intentional and part of a larger systematic plan to provoke religious incitement towards uncontrolled reactions” according to a Facebook post he shared. He also warned of coup plots seeking to exclude every Islamic movement, and undermine them whenever people of Islamic tradition are in power, even if they only constitute a minority in a larger coalition government.

Legislative initiative

Jawadi’s colleague in parliament and MP of the Dignity Coalition, Muhammad Afasy, spoke to TRT World, stressing the role of the state in protecting freedom of belief for Tunisians. He also went on to express his fears of parties being targeted to the detriment of security and stability in Tunisia, and pushing them towards violence and an ‘identity’ battle in a period where the country is undergoing the formation of a government.

He further affirmed his support for a legislative initiative in parliament aimed at criminalising attacks on the religious sanctities of Tunisian Muslims, while citing his correspondence with the Minister of Religious Affairs and calling on him to clarify measures taken by the ministry to reduce the recurrence of attacks on mosques.