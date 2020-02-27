The Syrian opposition retook a key northwestern town in Syria on Thursday that was recently captured by regime forces and cut the highway linking the capital Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo.

Also on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said three Turkish soldiers were killed in a regime air strike in Idlib.

Saraqeb is at the juncture of two main roads linking Damascus and its second-largest city of Aleppo and another highway west to the Mediterranean.

The loss of Saraqeb would be the first major reverse for the Syrian regime in a Russian-backed offensive that had made swift gains.

Turkey has sent thousands of troops and heavy military hardware into Syria's Idlib region in an unprecedented move to back its allied opposition groups against the offensive by forces loyal to Bashar al Assad.

Artillery fire by the Assad regime killed at least four civilians, including three children, in Idlib, White Helmets said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, opposition forces took the village of Nairab in Saraqeb — also a gateway into the embattled Idlib.

Idlib, near Turkey's southern border, falls within a de-confliction zone laid out in a deal between Turkey and Russia in late 2018.

The Syrian regime and its allies have consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire, launching frequent attacks inside the territory that has displaced nearly one million Syrians, most of them toward Turkey's border.

Turkish soldiers killed

Meanwhile, President Erdogan told a gathering of the governing AK Party in Ankara that three Turkish soldiers were killed in regime fire.

"We have three martyrs in Idlib, but the regime's losses are very high," Erdogan said.