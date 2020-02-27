Three more people have died in Italy from coronavirus, bringing the death toll from the worst outbreak of the illness in Europe to 17, the Civil Protection Agency said on Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases has risen to 650, officials said, from 528 announced at a news conference some seven hours earlier.

The government is seeking to calm fears about the outbreak, which has seen countries issue travel advisories warning their citizens to avoid visiting hard-hit Lombardy and Veneto regions, which have seen the most cases.

The Italian government has lashed out at what it called alarmist and inaccurate reporting about the degree of contagion and level of panic, and insisted Italy is a safe country and ready to receive visitors.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte's government appealed to European neighbours for cooperation, not isolation and discrimination.

"Viruses don’t know borders and they don't stop at them," Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza insisted at the start of a crisis meeting with World Health Organization and European Union representatives in Rome on Wednesday.

The Italian government has defended its handling of the public health emergency while acknowledging the inability to pinpoint the origins of two clusters in the northern Lombardy and Veneto regions.

Here is a recent overview of the European countries affected in brief, where people have died and the precautions being taken.

Denmark

Denmark confirmed on Thursday its first coronavirus infection in a man who recently returned from a ski holiday in the Lombardy region in northern Italy, the Danish Health Authority said on Thursday.

After testing positive on Wednesday night, the man was put in isolation in his own home together with his wife and son, who both tested negative for the virus.

France

France has so far registered 18 infections and two deaths, and has urged its nationals to delay any plans to visit virus hotspots in northern Italy.

Students returning from China, Singapore, South Korea and the Italian regions of Lombardy and Venice are being asked to remain at home for two weeks after their return.

Germany

In Germany, 21 people have been infected including two diagnosed on Tuesday. One is a 25-year-old man believed to have been infected in the Italian city of Milan.

Britain

Britain has so far recorded 15 cases since the start of the epidemic.

The two recent cases were confirmed by England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty on Thursday.

"The virus was passed on in Italy and Tenerife and the patients have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres in Royal Liverpool Hospital and the Royal Free Hospital, London," the statement said.

Spain

The same has happened in Spain, which has registered 12 cases, 10 of which have been detected since Monday. Nine involved Italians or people who had recently visited Italy.

Among that number are four Italians who were visiting Tenerife in the Canary Islands. The hotel where they were staying has been quarantined.

To curb the spread, Madrid has advised against travel in northern Italy and sought to identify other potential cases that may have slipped under the radar by testing those already in hospital with respiratory problems or returning from high-risk areas with flu-like symptoms.

Croatia

Three people have tested positive for the virus, including a young man who recently stayed in Italy and his brother. A third case was detected Wednesday in a man who works in the Italian city of Parma.