POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Turkish women bag gold medals in EU taekwondo championships
Turkish women win nine medals on the last day of the European Taekwondo Championships in the Swedish city of Helsingborg.
Turkish women bag gold medals in EU taekwondo championships
God medals rain for Turkish teams on last day of European championships. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
February 27, 2020

Turkey won 37 medals in European Taekwondo Championships in Sweden, including 16 gold, the country’s taekwondo federation said on Thursday.

On the last day of the championship in the Scandinavian city of Helsingborg, the women's and men's teams claimed four gold medals each, Turkey Taekwondo Federation said.

Sude Yaren Uzuncavdar at over 68 kilos, Aleyna Senyurt at 46, Elif Ilgin Oztabak at 49 and Ozge Ozbey at 52 bagged gold medals.

Turkish taekwondo players also won six silver and five bronze medals on the last day of the championship.

RECOMMENDED

Medals tally

Turkish taekwondo team bagged 16 gold, 14 silver and seven bronze medals in the four-day championship, taking the country to the second position after Russia in the general classification.

Turkey also will participate in the 2020 Summer Paralympics with six taekwondo athletes.

With this, Turkey has become the only nation to compete in the games with the maximum quota of athletes, said Turkey Taekwondo Federation Chairman Metin Sahin.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues