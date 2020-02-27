Turkey denies Russian media reports that "the elements of the Turkish Armed Forces fired on Russian planes in [Syria's] Idlib," Anadolu Agency said on Thursday citing "reliable" Turkish sources.

"It is unrealistic and the Turkish soldier never targeted to Russian troops and Russian planes," the news agency said.

The rebuttal comes after some Russian media outlets alleged the Turkish army was firing at Russian aircrafts in Idlib province.

Attacks on civilians

The regime and its allies have continued intensified air and land attacks on civilian settlements in the zone.