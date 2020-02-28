Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper says the outspoken head of its publishing group, Jimmy Lai, has been held by police on Friday over his participation in a protest march in August that was part of a months-long pro-democracy movement.

The paper said Lai, the founder of Next Media, was picked up from his home by officers at around 7 am and taken to a police station in the Kowloon neighbourhood.

It also said the vice-chairman of the opposition Labor Party, Lee Cheuk-yan, and others were also detained at the same time in connection with the August 31 march, called to mark the fifth anniversary of a decision by China against fully democratic elections in Hong Kong.

Organisers called off the action after the police banned it, but hundreds of thousands of people defied the order and filled the streets in several areas of the Asian financial hub. Protesters threw gasoline bombs at government headquarters and set fires in the streets, while police stormed a subway car and hit passengers with batons and pepper spray in some of the most violent scenes up to that point in the protest movement.

Hong Kong broadcaster TVB showed police on the platform of Prince Edward subway station swinging batons at passengers who backed into one end of a train car behind umbrellas.