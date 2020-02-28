The Syrian war has been going on for nine years. For the past several months, Bashar al Assad’s regime forces have continued their assault on Idlib with the support of Russia. The war has turned many Syrian civilians into refugees –– more than 5.5 million people at last count by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

These refugees are spread out among Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt. Turkey has the biggest population of Syrian refugees, with more than 3.5 million within its borders.

What’s more alarming is that in recent weeks, because of the regime’s increased attacks on Idlib, tens of thousands of Syrians have been displaced, trying to find a safe haven for their families. They are stuck between the Turkish border and Idlib as they try to weather the cold and severe living conditions.

Meanwhile in Europe, EU countries have all but forgotten about the Syrian refugee crisis. The rise of right wing political parties in the continent has translated into less sympathy to the plight of the refugees just as there is not much hospitality to speak of.

Most recently, residents of the Greek islands of Chios and Lesbos have protested against the construction of closed refugee facilities, Anadolu Agency reported.

“There is an urgent need for de-escalation. We firmly believe that more dialogue is needed between local government and central government for a sustainable solution,” Nikolas Panagiotopoulos area manager of the International Rescue Committee told the Guardian. “It is clear the north-east Aegean islands cannot shoulder this responsibility. The EU needs to step up in solidarity because Greece cannot cope on its own.”