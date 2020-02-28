Following the killing of more than 33 Turkish soldiers, the largest single-day loss of troops for Turkey in decades, at the hands of the Assad regime forces and its Russian backers, NATO held an extraordinary meeting at the request of Turkey announcing its "solidarity with Turkey."

The secretary-general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, thanked Turkey for updating NATO on the Syria situation stating that it will continue to "follow developments."

Turkey would have certainly expected more from the meeting.

“NATO has a lot of options, not least sending patriot batteries or other military assets that Turkey needs now. Russia won’t risk targeting those assets because it can’t challenge NATO,” said Ali Bakeer an Ankara-based political analyst.

“If NATO fails to meaningfully support Turkey at this critical moment, this will send a bad message about the state of NATO, it will question the aim of its existence and finally will further embolden Russia not only in Syria and the Middle East but elsewhere especially against Europe,” added Bakeer, speaking to TRT World.

Russia, through the Assad regime, has embarked on a policy that is testing the limits not only of Ankara’s resolve in Syria but also the durability of the transatlantic alliance and its ability to stand by Turkey.

The battle in Idlib has displaced more than 900,000 Syrians, as civilians have faced indiscriminate bombardment by the Russian and Assad forces which have also left hundreds dead.

“US and NATO have a vital interest in not letting Russia win against Turkey and effectively neutralising Moscow,” said Bakeer.

If Idlib falls to the Assad regime the exodus of Syrians from the embattled region could be in the millions, with a knock-on impact on the security of NATO countries.

Russia would find itself in a position of having divided Turkey and NATO and also further destabilised the EU politically, emboldening far-right populist forces who feed off migration.

“The US and Europe can meaningfully aid Turkey by imposing more sanctions on Russia, providing military support, intelligence, moving assets in the Mediterranean towards Syria,” added Bakeer.

NATO has in the past dragged its feet in offering any meaningful support to Turkey beyond statements of support. Turkey will also likely take note about when Russia poisoned Sergei Skripal, a former Russian intelligence official, and his daughter on British soil, Europe vowed “unequivocal, unwavering and very strong" support towards Britain and expelled dozens of Russian diplomats.