Global insurers face a hefty bill if the coronavirus forces the cancellation of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, with estimates of the cost of insuring the sporting showpiece running into billions of dollars.

Japan has more than 200 cases of coronavirus, which has infected more than 80,000 people worldwide and killed around 2,800, mostly in China.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has ordered numerous sporting events cancelled as it tries to contain the epidemic but has pledged the Olympics, in which Japan has invested some $12 billion, will go ahead as planned from July 24.

But fears persist that the Games may be postponed, moved or even called off, a decision International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound was reported this week as saying would need to be taken by May.

Potential losses from cancelling an event will generally be higher the later a decision is made, said Adrian Thomas, a director at insurance broker Aon.

"If they have to cancel 2-3 weeks before the event start-date, they have spent everything they have to spend. If you have three months to go before the event start-date, they have an opportunity to save some event costs," Thomas said.

IOC President Thomas Bach said on Thursday the Committee is "fully committed" to the Tokyo Games.

The IOC takes out around $800 million of protection for each Summer Games, which covers most of the roughly $1 billion investment it makes in each host city. Insurance sources estimated it would pay a premium of about 2-3 percent, giving a bill of up to $24 million to insure the Tokyo event.

The policy will cover for setbacks ranging from war to natural disasters.

Easily spread diseases like coronavirus are often excluded from standard event cancellation insurance, but Alli MacLean of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty in London said "the majority of large event policyholders would purchase communicable disease coverage".