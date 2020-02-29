The number of migrants leaving Turkey via its northwestern border province of Edirne reached 47,113, the country's interior minister said on Saturday.

Suleyman Soylu has tweeted that the number was registered as of 23:50 local time (20:50 GMT).

Turkish officials announced on Friday that they would no longer try to stop irregular migrants from reaching Europe.

The decision was made after 34 Turkish soldiers were killed in a regime strike in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib. Turkish soldiers are working to protect local civilians under the September 2018 deal with Russia under which acts of aggression are prohibited in the region.

Since then, thousands of irregular migrants have flocked to Edirne to make their way into Europe.

Turkey already hosts some 3.7 million migrants from Syria alone, more than any other country in the world.

It has repeatedly complained that Europe has failed to keep its promises to help migrants and stem further migrant waves.

Meanwhile the UN said in a statement that its staff had observed "at least 13,000 people gathered along the 212-kilometre (125-mile) long border.

