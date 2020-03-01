It is likely that the profound realisation of just how grievous the strike that led to the deaths of 33 Turkish soldiers is, led the Russian Ministry of Defence to the absurdity that the soldiers “should not have been located alongside terrorist formations”.

To counter the truth that Turkish soldiers had been targeted by a Russian-backed regime airstrike, as well as the anger and resentment the Turkish people will now direct at the perpetrators, Russia seems to have swung the pendulum the other way, matching this extraordinary truth with an equal and opposite lie. According to the Turkish Ministry of Defence, the coordinates of Turkish military installations and troops had been shared with the Russians, perhaps with the intention of adverting a miscalculation.

What is also astonishing is the idea that “Moscow has done everything to impose a full ceasefire by the Syrian regime since the country learned of Turkish casualties”. That the Russians would only say this now is another indication at the severity of the escalation that has occurred.

At the same time, Turkey has given the diplomatic track many chances. Indicative of this is its graduated involvement in the Idlib region, and the lengthy end of February deadline that was given for the regime to withdraw. The previously-agreed de-escalation zone as part of the Sochi agreement had only been observed by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) through a series of posts, many of which are now surrounded by the regime. Turkey is now responding to the aggression of the regime, and it is likely that the spiral of escalation will continue.

In any case, the actions of the Assad regime have steadily induced further Turkish involvement. With Turkey’s gradual support, the moderate Syrian opposition has been able to make some gains against the regime. This clearly demonstrates that earlier Western support for the now nine-year-old Syrian Revolution could have made a meaningful difference on the ground, and saved the lives of hundreds and thousands of human beings. Instead, Assad’s extremism has been incentivised as his regime seeks to crush those who have dared oppose it.