Joe Biden, fresh off his first victory in the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential race, traded barbs with front-runner Bernie Sanders on Sunday before the Super Tuesday contests that could reshape the campaign to pick the party's challenger to Republican President Donald Trump.

Strong support from African-American voters carried Biden to a resounding victory Saturday in South Carolina's nominating contest, leading the former vice president to assert himself as a viable moderate alternative to self-described democratic socialist Sanders, an independent US senator from Vermont.

Sanders' surging campaign and calls for a political revolution have rattled a Democratic Party establishment worried that he is too far to the left to beat Trump in the November 3 US election.

Strong performances by Sanders in the first three contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada catapulted him to front-runner status.

On Sunday, Biden and Sanders portrayed themselves as the only candidate who could attract liberals, moderates, and independents to defeat Trump.

"I think the Democratic Party is looking for a Democrat –– not a socialist, not a former Republican, a Democrat –– to be their nominee and to bring the country together in a way that I've been able to do my whole career," Biden told the "Fox News Sunday" programme.

Sanders attacks Biden

Biden's reference to a former Republican appears to have been aimed at billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor who skipped the first four state contests but has blanketed the nation with half a billion dollars in advertising.

Sanders countered that he has been voting with Democrats for 30 years in Congress and said his small-donor campaign draws support from members of all parties, including Republicans.

He attacked Biden for taking contributions from political organisations called Super PACs and billionaires, courting wealthy donors at what he said was the expense of working-class, middle-class and low-income people.

"I don't go to rich people's homes like Joe Biden," Sanders said on CBS's "Face the Nation."

Biden is among the Democratic contenders set to help mark the 55th anniversary of a landmark civil rights march Sunday in Alabama, one of 14 states holding contests on Tuesday in the race to pick a challenger to face Trump on Nov.

Biden said on Sunday he can "unite this country, the whole country" and vowed he would improve his campaign operation, his fundraising haul — and even his own performance — as the race pushes toward Super Tuesday.

"I feel good," Biden said on ABC's "This Week."

"I can win and I can bring along Democratic victories."

Biden commended the airwaves with back-to-back interviews after Saturday's win, which came on the strength of African American support and at a perilous moment in his 2020 bid.

He needed an emphatic rebound after underwhelming performances this month in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

The race now pivots to the 14 states from Maine to California that vote on Tuesday in what in effect will be a national primary in a race increasingly becoming a match-up between the two powerhouses representing divergent paths for the party.

Sanders led in fundraising hauls announced on Sunday with an eye-popping $46.5 million for February, his campaign said.

The senator said it’s not the total amount that should impress but the enthusiasm of working people digging into their pockets for his candidacy.

"No campaign out there has a stronger grassroots movement than we do," Sanders said on CBS’s “Face the Nation." "That's how you beat Trump."