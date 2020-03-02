Nicaraguan poet and priest Ernesto Cardenal, a strong critic of President Daniel Ortega, died on Sunday at the age of 95 in Managua due to heart and kidney problems, a close relative said.

Three days of national mourning were declared for Cardenal, who rose to fame in 1983 when Pope John Paul II refused to acknowledge the kneeling priest due to his refusal to relinquish his involvement in politics. He was later suspended by the church for more than three decades over his political activism.

Despite his passion for politics and religion, Cardenal's love for writing came first.

"I've had the vocation of a poet since I was born. The religious involvement came later in life," Cardenal told Mexican newspaper La Jornada in an interview in 2003. "To that I added the revolutionary vocation: surrender to God led me to surrender to the people."

Cardenal practiced Latin America's liberation theology, which combines religious teachings with calls for social justice.

He was born in the central city of Granada on January 20, 1925, in one of the country's most influential families.

After being ordained in 1965, he founded a Christian community on an island that he bought with family money.