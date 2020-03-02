In pictures: Refugees and migrants gather at Turkey's border with Greece
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Refugees and migrants gather at Turkey's border with GreeceTens of thousands of refugees are at the Turkish border with Greece after Ankara relaxed border controls in response to the ongoing crisis in Idlib.
A father holds his daughter near the Greek border / TRTWorld
Belal KhaledBelal Khaled
March 2, 2020

Tens of thousands of refugees are gathering at Turkey's border crossings with Greece as Ankara announced it could no longer bear the burden of the refugee crisis alone.

Turkey hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees and the Assad regime's onslaught in Idlib risks sending millions more into the country.

With European help not forthcoming on either the refugee crisis or the situation in Idlib, Turkey has had no choice but give those refugees who want to leave the opportunity to do so.

The pictures below from the area near the Evros River were taken by TRT Arabi's Belal Khaled. They illustrate the crisis unfolding on the Greek border as thousands attempt to cross the border.

SOURCE:TRT World
