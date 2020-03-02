In the past two weeks, there have been severe sectarian riots going on in New Delhi, which have claimed the lives of more than 40 people. The riots began as tensions over the new citizenship law bubbled over with Hindu mobs attacking Muslims demonstrating against it.

Victims of the Delhi riots have requested a police investigation into hate speech by several individuals. The Supreme Court of India on Monday said it would wait until Wednesday to hear about the matter, despite the plea’s urgency.

The Supreme Court made a controversial comment on the Delhi riots on Monday with Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde denying any responsibility from the court for the riots, saying: “We are not saying people should die. That kind of pressure we are not equipped to handle. We cannot stop things from happening. We cannot give preventive reliefs. We feel a kind of pressure on us…”

Bobde went on to say: “We can only deal with the situation after it occurs, the kind of pressure on us, we can’t handle that... it’s like Court is responsible. We are reading newspapers, we know the kind of comments are made. Courts come on to the scene after the thing is done and courts have not been able to prevent such thing,"

CJI Bobde’s statement triggered criticism from many Indians who began questioning the role of India’s top courts in curbing what looks like a pre-planned pogrom against Muslims in Delhi.

Last week on February 26, 2020 a Delhi high court judge was transferred overnight after holding three key hearings on the Delhi riots in which he blasted Delhi police for not following the essential guidelines on investigating complaints about hate speeches delivered by senior ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Many observers say those speeches created a climate of hatred which culminated in a full-fledged anti-Muslim riot.