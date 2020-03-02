Politics has once again taken precedence over the plight of refugees stuck at Turkey’s border with Greece as European politicians sidestep responsibility and instead blame Ankara for the situation, experts say.

More than 100,000 people, women and children among them, are braving harsh winter conditions and tear gas after crossing over into Greece and Bulgaria, which have deployed heavy border security to stop them from traveling farther.

Many more are trying to take the sea-route to reach different Greek islands.

“Turkey has opened the humanitarian border since the contested EU-Turkey statement has failed to ensure safe routes and activate the ‘Voluntary Humanitarian Admission Scheme’”, Dr Ayselin Yildiz, an associate professor of international relations at the Yasar University, told TRT World.

The EU-Turkey statement is a reference to the 2016 agreement under which Turkey agreed to stem the flow of refugees from Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan and other countries.

Turkey, which sits on the edge of Europe, is a transit point for many of the refugees and migrants escaping war and deprivation in their own countries.

Yildiz says that part of the agreement was to resettle the refugees from Turkey to member states of the European Union (EU) but little has been done in this regard.

As per the agreement, which the European leaders pushed for because of the growing anti-migrant sentiment at home, some 72,000 refugees living in Turkey were to be taken in by the EU. Only 20,292 were resettled up until March 2019, she says.

The EU was also supposed to come up with safer routes for the refugees against the Turkish promise to stop the irregular flow of migrants. That never happened.

The latest wave of refugees is headed for the Greek border after Turkey relaxed their movement, saying it was too embroiled in the Syria conflict to stop them. Tensions around the besieged Syrian region of Idlib escalated last week after Bashar al Assad regime killed 36 Turkish soldiers.

Home to 3.6 million Syrian refugees, Turkey hosts the largest number of people from the war-torn country. It is also where hundreds of thousands of people from other countries have taken refuge.