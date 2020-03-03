Pop superstar Taylor Swift topped the list of the world's best-selling music artists in 2019, thanks to the success of her album "Lover," beating popular acts including Korean pop sensation BTS, recording industry group IFPI said on Monday.

It was the second time the 30-year-old singer-songwriter had led recorded music sales globally. The first was in 2014 when she debuted her album "1989."

"Lover" was Swift's seventh studio album and included hits such as the title track, a ballad, and the upbeat single "ME!"