Russian warplanes have helped the Assad regime in its war against the Syrian opposition since 2015, helping it establish control over much of the country.

In the wake of its campaign hospitals have been flattened and civilian infrastructure has been laid to waste, not to mention the huge death toll among Syrian civilians.

In terms of civilians killed, Russia is responsible for a quarter of all deaths since it entered the war, second only to the regime, which kills half.

Now a UN report confirms what many already knew - That both the Assad regime and Russia have committed war crimes in Syria.

UN investigators cited a number of instances in which Russian forces appeared to deliberately attack civilians, including a July 2019 double-tap bombing at a market in the town of Maarat Al Nouman in Idlib province.

A double tap attack is when an attack launched with the intention of drawing onlookers and emergency workers to a scene, only to attack it again.

It is a tactic commonly used by terrorist groups to strike fear into civilian populations.

The July 2019 incident killed 43 civilians including women and children. The bodies of victims were so badly mutilated that family members had to identify their loved ones using birthmarks and other features.