The killing of Muslims and destruction of their properties in several localities of New Delhi by Hindu mobs over the past few days is a textbook case of what scholars have called the “production” of violence. In this manufactured violence, which no doubt acquires certain spontaneity while it is being unleashed, the perpetrators are generally insured against prosecution.

For the world in general, because of the limitations of news production and presentation, the latest round of violence would be one more spontaneous eruption of inherent Hindu-Muslim faultlines. But such convenient descriptions have masked the most important aspect of this violence: its persistence. The violence has found its executants, who seem to be assured of impunity, in every decade precisely because it has persisted that long. Why has it persisted?

First, the Hindu right wing has reaped its political dividends. Most of its political programmes aimed at consolidating power have been driven by anti-Muslim sentiments and rhetoric. No wonder then that widespread anti-Muslim violence occurred during, or because of, such programmes—the cow protection campaign in the Sixties or calling Hindus in the late Eighties to demolish a Mughal-era mosque so that a temple could be constructed over it. Most of the 900 people killed during the post-demolition violence in 1992 were Muslims.

An anti-Muslim pogrom in the state of Gujarat, triggered by the killing of more than 50 Hindu pilgrims on a train in 2002, happened under the watch of its then chief minister Narendra Modi. He has never lost an election since. In fact, it was under his leadership in 2013 that the Hindu far right formed a government on its own for the first time since 1947.

The people elected him the second time, this time with an even higher number of votes, in 2019. He inducted Pragya Thakur, accused of a 2008 bombing that killed nine people and injured 100 others, into his cabinet. She twice called Mahatma Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse a “patriot”. In 2017, Modi crowned Yogi Adityanath, a controversial monk who once called for “killing 100 Muslims for every Hindu killed”, as chief minister of India’s largest state Uttar Pradesh.

Soon after assuming power, Yogi’s government told a court that he could not be prosecuted for making a hate speech against Muslims. His government ordered that a case related to his defying prohibitory orders in 1995 should be withdrawn. A year later, Yogi’s government withdrew 131 cases against Hindus accused in an anti-Muslim pogrom of 2013 that killed about 50 Muslims and displaced more than 50,000 others in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

While earlier non-BJP governments were weak-willed or incapable of preventing anti-Muslim riots or punishing the perpetrators, Yogi went a step ahead and demonstrated such violence could be implicitly condoned by summarily withdrawing prosecution of the accused. Millions of young foot soldiers of Hindutva, the ascendant Hindu nationalism, quickly get the message that not only can they transgress the law but, like Pragya, they might end up as lawmakers one day.

Noted scholar on South Asia, Paul Brass, writes in ‘The Production of Hindu-Muslim Violence in Contemporary India’ that most of the so-called ‘riots’ are planned and the extent of this planning is concealed. The organised nature of the violence maintains “intact the persons, groups, and organisations most deeply implicated in the violence by preventing punishment of the principal perpetrators”.

Brass argues that the “maintenance of communal tensions, accompanied from time to time by lethal rioting at specific sites, is essential for the maintenance of militant Hindu nationalism, but also has uses for other political parties, organisations, and even the state and central governments”.

The media and the intelligentsia do not help in ending this unending cycle of impunity because they perpetuate, Brass argues, a “master narrative that requires no knowledge of facts on the ground for its immediate acceptance”.

How does it happen, Brass asks, that large-scale violent events, in which “mostly Muslims are killed, mostly by the police, get classified in the press, by the authorities, and by the public as riots rather than pogroms”?

The violence in Delhi throws some light on this. While Muslims have been peacefully protesting at several places against a citizenship law they fear would deprive millions of them the right to live in India, some leaders of the ruling BJP government made provocative speeches against the protesters. One called for “shooting dead the traitors”. Apparently, heeding to this call for murder, a juvenile fired into the protesters at Shaheen Bagh area, injuring a student.

Another BJP leader, Kapil Mishra, tweeted on Sunday that police should clear the streets of the Muslim protesters within three days.