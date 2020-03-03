Turkish news channels have been dominated this week by a steady stream of black-and-white drone footage showing the destruction of Syrian regime targets in rebel-held Idlib.

Domestically produced drones have given Turkey a vital edge in its latest operation against Syrian regime forces.

"Turkey's use of drones in this operation is unprecedented in modern military history," said defence analyst Arda Mevlutoglu.

"Their effective use seems to have changed the dynamics of the Syrian civil war and diplomatic manoeuvres."

Armed drones have proved especially important in Idlib, where Turkish fighter jets would be at risk due to Russia's control of the air space.

Moscow appears not to be targeting Turkish drones, seeking to avoid further escalation ahead of talks between presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin later this week.

Drone strikes have killed dozens of Syrian regime troops over the past week after Turkey launched an operation into Idlib, aimed at pushing back a regime assault that has forced nearly a million civilians to flee their homes.

It marks the culmination of years of investment and evolution for Turkey, whose military has become one of the most experienced users of drones.

Domestically produced drones have made Turkey much more effective on the battlefield in Syria, said Ozgur Eksi, editor-in-chief of C4Defence magazine.

Turkish forces had destroyed more than 100 regime tanks in just a few days in Idlib, he added.

"If they tried to do this without drones, in any other way, it would have taken longer and there would have been a greater loss of Turkish life."

'High precision'

The Idlib operation is the first time Turkey has used drones in large numbers simultaneously for artillery and surveillance, said Mevlutoglu.

They can also identify and illuminate targets for fighter jets operating from across the border.

"This provides high precision long-range strikes, enabling Turkey to bypass the Idlib airspace yet managing to inflict heavy casualties to Syrian Arab Army targets," Mevlutoglu said.