TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey’s defence minister meets EU foreign policy chief
The preliminary agenda of the meeting was the current situation in Syria’s Idlib province and the issue of irregular migrants, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Twitter.
Turkey’s defence minister meets EU foreign policy chief
Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar (R) meets High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell (L) in Ankara, Turkey on March 3, 2020. / AA
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
March 3, 2020

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar met on Tuesday with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and his delegation.

The preliminary agenda of the meeting was the current situation in Syria’s Idlib province and the issue of irregular migrants, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

The meeting focused on the importance of mutual cooperation and dialogue in connection with Idlib.

Idlib, just across Turkey’s southern border, falls within a de-escalation zone laid out in a deal between Turkey and Russia in late 2018.

RECOMMENDED

The Syrian regime and its allies have consistently broken the terms of the agreement, launching frequent attacks inside the territory, where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Turkey launched Operation Spring Shield on February 27 after at least 34 Turkish soldiers were killed in an airstrike by forces of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Idlib.

Under the 2018 deal with Russia, Turkish troops were in Idlib to protect civilians from attacks by the Assad regime and its allies.

More than 1,300 civilians have been killed in the Idlib de-escalation zone in such attacks, sending 1 million refugees towards Turkey's border with Syria.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system