COVID-19 claimed its highest-ranking victim yet in Iran, Expediency Council member Mohammad Mirmohammadi, who died at a Tehran hospital of the virus, at age 71.

Along with Iran’s Deputy Health Minister, Iraj Harirchi, who is quarantined after catching the virus, the newest coronavirus has had an outsized impact on the Islamic Republic’s leadership.

With the recent cases in Iran and Italy, COVID-19 appears to be emerging as a pandemic. As it has spread in the Middle East to Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, the UAE, and Israel, the question emerges as to how well the region is prepared in terms of collective biosecurity.

The Middle East has already been hit by a previous coronavirus, MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) in 2012, and past precedent should offer some answers.

One article titled “Welcome to the Belt and Road Pandemic,” while representing Western anxieties about China’s geopolitical rise, does raise a valid question of how viruses spread due to infrastructure.

Nonetheless, because of Western sanctions on Iran, the Islamic Republic had to depend on China for the construction of infrastructure, and Chinese labourers in the shrine city of Qom could have served as the vector of the disease.

While the outbreak in Iran may be due to China’s greater role in the Middle East developing its modern infrastructure, it has then spread due to a pre-modern tradition: pilgrimage.

The Middle East’s coronavirus: MERs

The coronavirus refers to a family of viruses shaped like a crown, including the “common cold,” which is so old that there is even an Egyptian hieroglyph for it. Seven coronaviruses have made the jump from animals to human, however, in the 21st century, novel coronaviruses have made a new jump into the human population from bats on the three occasions causing a deadly pandemic: SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) in late 2002, MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) in 2012, and 2019, COVID-19.

Bats serve as reservoirs for the world’s deadliest zoonotic viruses. The MERS coronavirus in originated from bats in Saudi Arabia , with the initial case involving a bat that infected four camels that slept in a paddock adjacent to a 60-year-old man’s house.

The answer to how the region was prepared can be answered in the toll of the disease. It was not immediately contained and went on to kill at least 858 people and sicken approximately 25,000 in 27 countries, including Saudi Arabia’s neighbours in the Gulf, such as Qatar, the UAE and reached as far as South Korea.

Nonetheless, Saudi health authorities prevented the disease from infecting millions who came to the country during the Hajj pilgrimage of 2013, which serves as an indication that while MERS was not contained within its borders, it did prevent a widespread outbreak.

Nonetheless, the Middle East as a site of pilgrimage foreshadowed how COVID-19 spread throughout the region in 2020, forcing Saudi authorities to close off the Islamic holy sites to pilgrims.

Pre-modern pilgrimage and COVID-19

According to a John Hopkins University interactive, live update of the COVID-19 outbreak, there have been 2,336 cases and 77 deaths so far in Iran from coronavirus complications.