The Syrian regime’s army was historically perceived as one of the largest fighting forces in the Middle East. Whether this holds true in the present or not, it is less obvious that the Syrian regime's armies and is a pale shadow of its past self.

In the Syrian civil war, Assad regime controlled-military units only account for a minority of soldiers on the battlefield.

Amid the fog of war, the reality of force disposition, posture, and chain of command is much more fragmented.

The Syrian Arab Army, and its subsequent National Defense Force are nearly extinct, replaced with a smaller entity that can only stand on its feet with extensive support from Russia, Iran and Lebanon.

In 2011, the Syrian Army comprised 220,000 personnel, nearly entirely conscripts. Today, they’re a fractured minority among a hodgepodge of foreign militias, private military groups, and Iranian and Russian conventional forces.

Eradicated units, broken equipment

How did the Syrian regime army become a shadow of itself? Massive casualties, the end of Sunni recruitment (by and large, the majority demographic in Syria), and significant weapons and equipment damage that have yet to be replaced until today.

Desertion was also a significant challenge, with some estimates putting the number as high as 190,000. With over 100,000 casualties, and a staggering number of injuries; what was left of the Syrian regime army was already close to being inoperative.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense itself states that nearly 185,000 military personnel and reservists (militia fighters) were left disabled due to the protracted conflict.

Militia in a vacuum

With a steadily deteriorating military situation, Syria organized local private-funded companies and militias to fill the gap. But this would only further fragment the regime’s military command, as most private militias operated quasi-independently.

In time, the Syrian regime’s ability to mount coordinated campaigns fell apart, with only piecemeal operations made possible only after alignment of political goals. The gap between military strategy and political aims couldn't be more stark.

While Russia exhibits the occasional willingness to enter into negotiations, even while maintaining Assad's irreplaceability, Iran equates Assad’s survival with its own national security.

Differing political objectives or strategic goals impact which units are prioritised for logistics and support, and how compliant units are with orders filtering out from a distorted chain of command.

Tanks up in flames

Over 90 per cent of the Syrian army’s military equipment originates from the former Soviet Union.

From 1956 to 1989, Syria received over 200 T-34/85 tanks, 850 T-54 tanks, 1375 T-55 tanks, 800 T-62 tanks (and an additional 200 from the Libyan Qaddafi regime), and 1500 T-72 tanks.

But well before the Syrian civil war it lost a significant number of tanks in wars, or gave them way.

It sent nearly 450 T-54/55 and 100 T-62s tanks to Lebanon in the 70–80s and to Iran during the war with Iraq. The Syrian regime also lost a significant amount of tanks to the 1967 war, 1973 Arab-Israeli conflict, Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982, as well as its invasion of Jordan in 1970.

By the beginning of the civil war in 2011, it had hardly more than three thousand tanks, which was still a considerable amount. Interestingly enough, nearly half of the Syrian regime force tanks were of the T-72 variant, a more modern Russian tank relative to its previous aging fleets.

Between 2012 to 2018 however, they would suffer severe losses of over 2000 tanks in heavy fighting as rebel forces became increasingly adept at using anti-tank rockets.

Planes down in flames

According to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, Syria had 766 fixed wing and rotary aircraft towards the end of 2010.

Syria’s air force was a mismatch of old aircraft originating from the USSR, Czechoslovakia, Poland, Hungary, Libya and Egypt.

The civil war cost the Syrian Air Force at least four Su-24 bombers, 18 Su-22 attack aircraft, 22 MiG-23s, 23 MiG-21s, 22 L-39s, nine Mi-24/25 attack helicopters, two SA342, 30 Mi-8/17 and at least 15 other fighter jets shot down with unverified makes.

In general, opposition estimates indicate that upwards of 200 combat aircraft may have been shot down, with their crew killed, wounded or captured. The Syrian regime’s air attrition is deeply significant.