Israel’s hardline Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be someone who rises from the ashes when everyone else thinks his time in power is up.

After Monday’s elections, Netanyahu, the longest-serving prime minister of the Zionist state, marched closer to another election win, in a country which has already faced three inconclusive general elections within a year, garnering the most seats in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament.

But his party Likud and its allies are still short of a governing coalition, meaning that Netanyahu needs to reach a compromise with his new nemesis, Benny Gantz, the leader of the Blue and White Party (Kahol Lavan), who has refused to be in a coalition with him after the two previous elections.

A top anonymous member of the Israeli Resilience Party (Hosen L'Yisrael), the main core of the Blue and White forces, which was established by Gantz, denied the possibility.

"The possibility that Hosen L'Yisrael will split off and join Netanyahu is absurd. Gantz could have done it already in the previous round and preferred, making a very difficult decision, to go to another round. He made the principled choice, and so the chances that he would do this now are low," the source told Haaretz.

Without Gantz’s support, Netanyahu has a few options.

One of them is to persuade two or three members of the Gantz party, which is a coalition of different political forces, to join his hardline coalition. According to the latest results, Netanyahu’s coalition appears to net 58 or 59 seats, so he needs two or three more deputies’ support to form a government.

Netanyahu is now trying to engineer defections from the opposing parties.

“I expect that fairly shortly we’ll have the missing votes—one, two or three—from the other side,” said Jonathan Urich, one of Netanyahu’s aides, during a conversation with Israel’s Army Radio.

“Talks are already being held with [parliamentarians] from several parties on the other side. They, just like Blue and White’s voters, understand that Benny Gantz essentially doesn’t have the ability to form a government,” Urich added, appearing confident in the party’s chances of forming a government.

But those targeted members of the Gantz’s coalition deny that they will defect.

Gantz might play on Netanyahu indictment

Gantz’s party received less votes than the previous elections, facing a difficult dilemma to form a government. Gantz needs to convince both the Joint List, a coalition of Arab parties in Israel, and Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu, an ultra-nationalist secular party, which flatly rejects to be in a government with the Joint List.