Turkey will bring out its HISAR-A air defence system to support its game-changing drone warfare and repel the ground advances of the Russian-backed Assad regime in Idlib, according to the Defence Industries Presidency (SSB).

SSB president Ismail Demir announced on Tuesday that the HISAR-A system will be installed in the contested region within a week.

In addition to HISAR-A, which covers low-altitude drone range, Demir said a medium-range HISAR-O will also be deployed soon.

So what are the essential features of the HISAR air defence systems?

HISAR-A

The project started in 2007 and is part of the Turkish air defence technology HISAR.

It is capable of hitting targets within the range of 15 kilometres and at a ten-kilometre altitude.

It allows the armed Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) to navigate through the low-altitude air space and hit targets with precision by reducing the possibility of getting hit by low-flying helicopters and jets.