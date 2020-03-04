Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok on Wednesday called for de-escalation and a no-fly zone to be established in Syria's war-torn Idlib province.

"The humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in #Idlib is immense. Another million refugees are forced to flee. That is why I call for de-escalation and talks between the EU, Russia & Turkey about a no-fly zone for Assad above Idlib," Stef Blok said in a tweet.

Blok drew attention to the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the Syrian province of Idlib, saying "a million people, most of them children, have fled towards the Turkish border, which has already been hosting about 3.5 million Syrian refugees for many years now."

Blok said it was no surprise Ankara said that taking in another million migrants and refugees is more than it can handle. And this, in turn, was increasing the migratory pressure on Europe.