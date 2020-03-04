While Turkey’s Operation Spring Shield military operation against the Assad regime launched, US President Trump mentioned that he and President Erdogan continue to discuss the providing of the Patriot missiles to Turkey. As far as we can see, it is only a matter of time before these two leaders have another phone meeting regarding the issue of Idlib.

Turkey has four goals about Idlib's operation: stopping the regime's offensive move in the region, providing a permanent and obligatory ceasefire, protecting the refugees and minimizing the refugee population on Turkish borders, and taking revenge for the heroic Turkish soldiers who were martyred.

After the attack carried out by Assad and his backers, all eyes are turned to the United States. While some predict that the US will not support Turkey regarding the issue of Idlib, others think that this is a new opportunity for Turkey-US relations.

Considering the statements made over the past five days, the US has given a clear message of solidarity with Turkey, strongly condemning the attack. While we haven’t seen word from the Pentagon, the White House and the US Department of State made clear statements.

We have seen that only three senators (out of 100) and four representatives (out of 435) have made statements about Idlib. However, the very same Congress that made a great fuss about Turkey's previous military operations in Syria, has supported YPG-PKK with their statements.

So, will the US give solid support? In the short term, the possibility of Turkey being supported in Syria is not under consideration; likewise, this is also not the atmosphere in Washington, DC. However, when we take a look at the possible ways that the US could provide support, the options are as follows:

- The increase of solidarity messages with Turkey in every medium, and leaning on Russia and the Assad regime,

- Providing more intel to Turkey

- Placement of 2 Patriot Missiles in Hatay

- Closing the Idlib Air Space