New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg suspended his presidential campaign on Wednesday, becoming the third failed Democratic contender to exit the race in three days.

Like the others, he endorsed rival Joe Biden, saying the former Vice President stood the best chance at defeating President Donald Trump in November.

Repeating his endorsement of once-rival Joe Biden and continued the crowd to continue their work to defeat President Donald Trump. "I will not walk away from the most important political fight of my life, and I hope you won't walk away either," Bloomberg said.