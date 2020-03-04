The release of new James Bond adventure "No Time To Die" has been moved from April to November, with producers citing "evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace" as the reason.

MGM announced the news on Twitter.The tweet reads, "MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 2020."