POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dead at 100
Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar's son said his father died after "a complicated week."
Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dead at 100
This file photo taken on July 18, 1988 shows the then UN Secretary General Javier Perez de Cuellar at a news conference announcing that Iran had unconditionally agreed to a cease-fire in the almost-eight-year Iran-Iraq war, at UN headquarters in New York. / AFP
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
March 5, 2020

Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar, who led the world body during the Iran-Iraq war and the civil war in El Salvador, died on Wednesday in his native Peru, his son said.

"My dad died after a complicated week. He died at 8:09 pm tonight (0109 GMT Thursday) and is resting in peace," Francisco Perez de Cuellar told RPP radio.

The Peruvian diplomat served as United Nations Secretary General from 1981 to 1991.

RECOMMENDED

Antonio Guterres, who currently heads the UN, wished him "with pride & joy" a happy 100th birthday on January 19.

"On this momentous occasion, we at the UN draw on his example for inspiration & are deeply grateful for his many contributions and achievements as Secretary-General," Guterres wrote on Twitter.

Perez de Cuellar's remains will lie at the Peruvian foreign ministry before burial on Friday, his son said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system