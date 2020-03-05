Greek riot police deployed to the border with Turkey to hold back thousands of refugees and asylum seekers trying to push through may be using potentially lethal tear gas, a report said on Thursday.

Investigative website Bellingcat said expended gas canisters with pointed tips had been found in the vicinity of protests by asylum-seekers at the border between Greece and Turkey.

It also posted a picture apparently showing a helmeted man standing behind Greek riot police, loading such a canister into a tear gas launcher.

"Unlike normal tear gas rounds, which have a limited range and would be unlikely to cause significant injuries, these long-range munitions usually have significantly more kinetic energy than normal tear gas rounds," the website said.

"The combination of greater kinetic energy and a pointed tip make this kind of round potentially lethal to anyone hit by it," it said, adding that similar rounds have caused "serious injury or death of scores of protesters in Iraq".

Turkey has already accused Greece of firing live rounds against migrants, claiming injuries and deaths among those on the Turkish side of the border.

Athens has dismissed the allegation as "fake news".

Turkey deploys 1,000 police at Greek border